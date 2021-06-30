PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

PBF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $6,110,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

