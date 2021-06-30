Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

PSFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,180,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

