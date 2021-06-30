PAYCENT (PYN) One Day Volume Tops $202.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $97,596.69 and $202.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00663226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00038253 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

