PAXEX (PAXEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $6,294.36 and $106.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.89 or 0.00853859 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

