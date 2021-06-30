Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

