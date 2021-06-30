PARSIQ Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $76.62 million and $1.24 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00212237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00658457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,775,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

