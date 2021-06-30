Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.47. 2,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,169. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.68 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

