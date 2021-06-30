Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 128.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $855,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,553,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,376,000 after purchasing an additional 348,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,993. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $45.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

