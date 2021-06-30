Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,537 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRMD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,703. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

