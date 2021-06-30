Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,452 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 52.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of SURF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 16,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,391. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

