Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Grows Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,111 shares during the quarter. Gossamer Bio makes up 1.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.77% of Gossamer Bio worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,589. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $621.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

