Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for about 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 754.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.02. 2,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $185.24 and a one year high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.