Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 5,603 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 1,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.