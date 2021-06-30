Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,167 shares of company stock worth $404,074. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

