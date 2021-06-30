Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

