Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Paragon Shipping stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Paragon Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.