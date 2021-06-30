Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Paragon Shipping stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Paragon Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

