Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Plans GBX 7.20 Dividend

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 513.50 ($6.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 502 ($6.56).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

