Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,242 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,242 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.