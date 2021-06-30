Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

