Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,220 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 991.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarWinds by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 735,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 92,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,803 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 2,920.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,269 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

