Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,063 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.02.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

