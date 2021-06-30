Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,313 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

