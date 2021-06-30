Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

NEWR stock opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.