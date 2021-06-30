Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,397 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 874.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $757.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

