Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,332 Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTOCU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $2,470,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $5,934,000.

Shares of DTOCU stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

