Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,358,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $59,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $95,595,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after buying an additional 573,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after buying an additional 412,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

