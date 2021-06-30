Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 4.4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.45. 31,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,718,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

