Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

OXM stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,327. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

