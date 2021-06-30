OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $519,374.79 and approximately $11.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00209331 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001981 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.86 or 0.00732670 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.