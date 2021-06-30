Ouroboros Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,331.51 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $117,331.51 and approximately $1,702.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

