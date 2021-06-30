Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading Down 0.6%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 16,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 81,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

