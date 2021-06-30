Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 59.9% in June

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORKLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SEB Equities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ORKLY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 17,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

