OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OriginClear stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. 135,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. OriginClear has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

