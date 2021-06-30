Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.15% of Oracle worth $293,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 174,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596,294. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

