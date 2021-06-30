Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,851 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $588.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,412. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $591.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

