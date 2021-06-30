Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $19.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,328,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 259,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

