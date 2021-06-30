Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $39.83 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,225,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,834,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 760,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 60,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 594,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

