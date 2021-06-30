Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $24.21 Million in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,892,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 829.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 967,735 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE ELP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,383. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

