Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 42,064 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $209.90. 51,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709,079. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.54 and a beta of -2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.60. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

