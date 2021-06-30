Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 483,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 362,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

