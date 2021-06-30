Oppenheimer Weighs in on Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $840,271.84. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock worth $12,585,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.