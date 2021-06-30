Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 487,391 shares.The stock last traded at $51.08 and had previously closed at $51.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

