Ontology Price Tops $0.70 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $609.94 million and $161.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032516 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035908 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,088,540 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

