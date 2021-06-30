OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Brian A. Leuthner Sells 13,613 Shares

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.25. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,590,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 111,151 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

