OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.23. 491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 577,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

