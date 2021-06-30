Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ORI stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

