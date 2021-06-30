Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

