Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) vs. Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Head-To-Head Review

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Vidler Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.41 $6.68 million $5.39 5.45 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.42 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 5.78% 2.06% 0.85% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.