Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

