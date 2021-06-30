Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $253.11 million, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

